IK’s orders regarding Junaid Akbar to be implemented soon: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister GoharAli Khan said on Tuesday that the founder’s orders regarding Junaid Akbar will be implemented soon.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Barrister Gohar said that he had been informed by the PTI founder’s sister the previous night regarding the directive for Akbar to step down from the position of chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He described the situation as an internal party matter, adding that whenever a directive comes from the party founder, it is followed. He expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon in accordance with those instructions.

Responding to a question, the PTI chairman said that Pakistan has been saying that there should be mediation on the Kashmir issue, and that the Kashmir issue should be resolved. He said that it would be better if America intervened in this matter.

