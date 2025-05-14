AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

IK’s orders regarding Junaid Akbar to be implemented soon: Gohar

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister GoharAli Khan said on Tuesday that the founder’s orders regarding Junaid Akbar will be implemented soon.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Barrister Gohar said that he had been informed by the PTI founder’s sister the previous night regarding the directive for Akbar to step down from the position of chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He described the situation as an internal party matter, adding that whenever a directive comes from the party founder, it is followed. He expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon in accordance with those instructions.

Responding to a question, the PTI chairman said that Pakistan has been saying that there should be mediation on the Kashmir issue, and that the Kashmir issue should be resolved. He said that it would be better if America intervened in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan PAC Public Accounts Committee Junaid Akbar GoharAli Khan

Comments

200 characters

IK’s orders regarding Junaid Akbar to be implemented soon: Gohar

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories