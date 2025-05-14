AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Asad Qaiser: Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas in two cases

Fazal Sher Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in two cases related to the party’s protest held on November 26.

Judicial magistrate, while hearing acquittal applications of the former speaker in the two cases, reserved its verdict on the acquittal application and fixed June 23 for announcement.

Qaiser appeared before the court along with his lawyer advocate Ayesha Khalid. Asad Qaiser appeared before Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem, who conducted proceedings in two separate cases.

The defence counsel while arguing before the court, said that Qaiser has no prior criminal record, was not present at the protest site, and no incriminating material was recovered from him.

The lawyer further contended that the cases are politically motivated.

He requested the court to acquit his client in both cases.

The cases in question are registered at the Industrial Area and Sangjani police stations.

The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its verdict till the next hearing to be held on June 23.

In another case, Qaiser also appeared before Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in relation to another case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

His defence team presented initial arguments for acquittal in that case as well.

The court adjourned the Kohsar case hearing until May 24.

