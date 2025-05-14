CM Maryam’s Safe Punjab vision: 51,433 POs arrested in crackdown across province

LAHORE: In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Safe Punjab Vision, the crackdown by Punjab Police against dangerous habitual and proclaimed offenders is ongoing. As part of this campaign, 51,433 proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes have been arrested across the province including Lahore during the current year.

According to the details, among the arrested proclaimed offenders, 17,016 are from Category A and 34,417 are from Category B. Additionally, Punjab Police has arrested more than 21,000 court absconders. Among the arrested court absconders, 4,430 belong to Category A and 16,646 to Category B. During operations, Punjab Police also arrested 10,638 target offenders (habitual criminals). Among these arrested criminals, 4,297 are from Category A and 6,341 are from Category B. Twenty-one proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes were arrested from abroad and brought back to Pakistan.

Over 10,800 proclaimed offenders were arrested in the provincial capital Lahore during the current year. These include 8,708 court absconders and over 4,419 target offenders (habitual criminals). Last year, over 140,000 proclaimed offenders, 67,825 court absconders, and 36,491 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the police teams for successful operations and directed to further intensify the crackdown. He further said that through effective investigation, cases should be concluded promptly and the criminals must be awarded due punishments. RPOs and DPOs should personally supervise the crackdown and targeted operations against dangerous criminals.

