PTI’s KP president Akbar resigns from post of chairman PAC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar, has resigned as chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after serving for around three and a half months.

However, some media reports also claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan asked Akbar to continue his responsibilities as PAC chairman and party president of KP if he could.

Junaid Akbar Khan was elected as the chairman of the PAC on January 25 unopposed. His name was proposed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Speculation is rife that Omar Ayub may be appointed as the next PAC chairman.

Junaid Akbar stated that any decision taken by the PTI founder, Imran Khan, would be accepted by him.

He said he had handed over his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, in a conversation with media persons, shared that her sisters had met the PTI founder and they had received a message regarding Akbar’s resignation, which was conveyed to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and senior leader Omar Ayub.

