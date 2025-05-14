AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
Markets Print 2025-05-14

European equities close higher for fourth day

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

FRANKFURT: European stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, as positive momentum fueled by a soft US inflation reading and a truce in the Sino-US trade spat showed signs of fizzling out, while investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate results.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher, around its highest level since late March, in its fourth consecutive session of gains.

The index had touched a session high after a softer-than-expected

inflation reading

in the US, but some caution lingered as the report did not capture the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs yet.

“We’ve got a situation where everyone is assuming that what we’re seeing at the moment is not what we’re going to see in a couple of months,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“Investors are going to take the report with a pinch of salt.”

Global stocks had surged on Monday after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs imposed on each other in April, offering relief to investors worried about the trade war causing a global recession.

European stocks have recovered much of the losses induced by Trump’s massive tariffs last month, but concerns of higher levies weighing on global growth still remained.

“Once that initial euphoria passed, investors are now looking at the small print and understanding that although the tariffs are paused over this 90-day period, they’re still way above where they were at the start of the year,” said Hewson. Volatility in the markets, however, was low, with the Euro STOXX Volatility index touching its lowest point in 11 weeks.

Earnings also remained in the spotlight. Bayer gained 2.8% after it posted a slower decline in first-quarter adjusted earnings than the market had feared.

Germany’s largest reinsurers, Munich Re and Hannover Re, dropped 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively, after they reported sharp declines in first-quarter profit after a combined 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in claims relating to the Los Angeles wildfires this year.

The companies weighed heavily on the insurance sector index, which fell 1.2%.

