AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
Markets Print 2025-05-14

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 71,701 tonnes of cargo comprising 42,568 tonnes of import cargo and 29,133 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 42,568 comprised of 35,170 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,125 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,273 tonnes of Chickpeas & 42,568 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,133 comprised of 17,625 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,078 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,430 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Valence, Msc Greenwich, Aqua 1 & Global Ambition berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Maritime Horizon, X-Press Salween, Global Mabition, Master Nasser, Oocl Dalian, Maki, Barracuda Island & Defne sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

