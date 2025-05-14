Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 71,701 tonnes of cargo comprising 42,568 tonnes of import cargo and 29,133 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 42,568 comprised of 35,170 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,125 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,273 tonnes of Chickpeas & 42,568 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,133 comprised of 17,625 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,078 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,430 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Valence, Msc Greenwich, Aqua 1 & Global Ambition berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Maritime Horizon, X-Press Salween, Global Mabition, Master Nasser, Oocl Dalian, Maki, Barracuda Island & Defne sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

