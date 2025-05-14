Modi’s political tenure nearing its end: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political tenure is nearing its end and that the people of India would ultimately decide his fate.

Talking to the media in the Parliament House, Asif said that Pakistan had repeatedly said that there should be an investigation into the Pulwama, Pahalgam and other attacks that took place in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Modi attempted to downplay the situation in his recent national address, but the issue at hand had become too complicated to resolve quickly.

“The people of India will decide the future of Modi. His days are numbered,” the minister remarked, further emphasising that the matter could not be dismissed so easily.

He stressed that Pakistan’s long-standing war against terrorism had not been adequately acknowledged on the international stage, adding that Pakistan had suffered immensely from this global menace.

“Pakistan had suffered immensely at the hands of terrorists. Even today, we are the victims of terrorism,” said Asif, adding that it is high time that Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism were acknowledged.

Asif went on to say the truth of the matter was that India itself supported terrorism not only in Pakistan but also in Canada and the USA. “In fact, India is a global terrorist.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025