AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-14

Modi’s political tenure nearing its end: Asif

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political tenure is nearing its end and that the people of India would ultimately decide his fate.

Talking to the media in the Parliament House, Asif said that Pakistan had repeatedly said that there should be an investigation into the Pulwama, Pahalgam and other attacks that took place in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Modi attempted to downplay the situation in his recent national address, but the issue at hand had become too complicated to resolve quickly.

“The people of India will decide the future of Modi. His days are numbered,” the minister remarked, further emphasising that the matter could not be dismissed so easily.

He stressed that Pakistan’s long-standing war against terrorism had not been adequately acknowledged on the international stage, adding that Pakistan had suffered immensely from this global menace.

“Pakistan had suffered immensely at the hands of terrorists. Even today, we are the victims of terrorism,” said Asif, adding that it is high time that Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism were acknowledged.

Asif went on to say the truth of the matter was that India itself supported terrorism not only in Pakistan but also in Canada and the USA. “In fact, India is a global terrorist.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Narendra Modi IIOJK Khawaja Asif Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Modi’s political tenure nearing its end: Asif

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

Only uplift-oriented projects be included in PSDP: minister

Amendments to net-metering rules: PD set to resubmit its proposal to ECC

Targeted power subsidies under BISP: Roadmap submitted to IMF and World Bank

Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Tax evasion: PM orders action against individuals, sectors

March FCA: KE seeks Rs5.02 interim negative adjustment

SRO 760 suspended: Pakistan’s gem & jewellery exports come to a standstill

Section 4B of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: Spent more than collection for TDPs rehabilitation: AAG

SECP tells Senate panel: CSR compliance for listed cos a must

Read more stories