Imran Khan describes Modi as ‘coward’

ISLAMABAD: Jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan unleashed a blistering broadside on Tuesday from behind bars – taking direct aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “coward” and warning of more “false flag” stunts.

In a defiant post on X (formerly Twitter), Khan thundered, “The army is mine, and so is this country,” praising the armed forces for pushing back against Indian aggression while accusing Modi of hiding behind attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

“Modi targeted women, elders, and non-combatants,” Khan charged. “But our forces struck back – hard – and did it without hitting the civilians.”

The ex-cricketer-turned-populist firebrand, who remains hugely influential despite being locked up, hailed the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for what he called a “professional and precise” response, saying Indian aircraft and installations were destroyed without targeting civilians.

“Modi can’t stand Pakistan. And the fearless response of our people must have made his blood boil,” Khan said, claiming the Indian prime minister is still seething and may stage “another false flag” like the 2019 Pulwama incident in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Khan urged Pakistanis to stay alert and united, warning that the next strike might not just be military – but economic.

“I said it in 2019 and I’ll say it again: Modi will do whatever he can to hurt Pakistan,” he said.

Wars, Khan added, are “60% nerves,” and warned that without swift decision-making and public trust in leadership, any country becomes vulnerable.

“The army needs the people,” he said. “Morale is the backbone of our defense. That’s why I’ve always said: keep the people close and justice alive.”

