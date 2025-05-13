AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025
Markets

US stocks mostly higher after benign inflation data

AFP Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 07:50pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Tuesday following benign inflation data after the prior session’s rally over the deescalation of the US-China trade war.

The consumer price index eased to 2.3 percent in April from a year ago, a tick below the 2.4 percent figure recorded in March.

Analysts welcomed the data but said they still expect an uptick in inflation later in 2025 as tariffs trickle through the economy.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 42,228.70.

Wall Street stocks jump as US and China de-escalate trade war

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.2 percent to 5,858.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 18,820.13.

Major US indices rose about three percent or more on Monday after the United States and China agreed to lower tariffs on each other for a 90-day period to allow for further negotiations on a trade accord.

Among individual companies, UnitedHealth Group sank 12.3 percent after announcing that Andrew Witty was stepping down as CEO for personal reasons, to be replaced by Chair Stephen Hemsley. The company also suspended its 2025 outlook, citing higher than expected costs.

