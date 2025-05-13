India’s pride has been crushed: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Monday, lauded Pakistan’s decisive 6-0 victory over India as a “historic moment of national unity and divine triumph.”

Calling it “a day of the nation,” Gohar said the entire country stood united in celebration, adding that the armed forces “salute Pakistan” for its show of strength and resolve.

“India’s pride has been crushed. The world has seen a strong, independent Pakistan demonstrate its power in real terms,” he declared.

He revealed that he offered a prostration of gratitude to Allah, attributing the victory to divine grace. However, he was quick to note that this success marks “not the end, but the beginning” of a larger geopolitical journey.

“We still have major issues to settle—Kashmir, the Indus Waters Treaty, the border. We must not become complacent,” he said, warning that any aggression imposed on Pakistan will be met with fierce defence.

Gohar claimed that an Indian general admitted India had requested a ceasefire, but “Pakistan responded with strength, not softness.” He added, “Even India now admits—this is not the Pakistan of the past.”

