Imran Khan’s bail petitions: hearing on 15th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has scheduled hearing of bail petitions filed by former PTI chairman Imran Khan in eight May 9 riots-related cases on May 15.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi will proceed with the bail petitions. During the last proceedings, the court had summoned the special prosecutor to present his arguments on next hearing. Imran Khan sought bail including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases.

During the last hearing, the prosecutor told the court that an application had been filed before the trial court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph and photogram metric tests of the accused. The counsel of Imran Khan, however, pointed out that the Supreme Court had dismissed the prosecution’s plea to conduct investigations with Imran Khan after a delay of two years. An antiterrorism court on November 27, 2024 had denied bail to the former prime minister in these eight cases.

