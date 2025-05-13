AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

Punjab Assembly passes resolution marking country’s victory

Hassan Abbas Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously approved a resolution marking the defeat of Indian aggression and Pakistan’s triumph.

The resolution, presented by Deputy Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar, congratulated the nation on the success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos against India.

The representative house of the Punjab Assembly extends its congratulations to the entire nation, particularly the Pakistan Armed Forces, for the historic success of Bunyan-al-Marsoos. This remarkable achievement by Pakistan’s military crushed the enemy’s arrogance and filled the nation with pride.

On the night between May 6 and 7, 2025, India launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan under Operation Sandoor, using the false flag operation in Pahlgam on April 22, 2025, as a pretext. The aggression targeted civilian areas in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, attacking mosques, seminaries, and martyring innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Additionally, India struck Pakistan’s water infrastructure, endangering not only regional but global peace.

Following the Pahlgam incident, India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23. This treaty is a bilateral agreement, and its unilateral termination violates international law. The waters of the Indus belong to 250 million Pakistanis, and their rights cannot be revoked.

The enemy did not anticipate a response that would leave it humiliated before the international community, forced to lick its wounds in defeat. On the morning of May 10, Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a crushing blow through Bunyan-al-Marsoos, fulfilling their promise to the nation. Pakistan’s military and political leadership demonstrated exceptional strategy, and the National Security Committee granted full authority to the armed forces to respond to Indian aggression. The forces not only met but exceeded the nation’s expectations, achieving a glorious victory. Pakistan’s brave forces not only downed enemy aircraft but also destroyed multiple military bases.

