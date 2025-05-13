May 10 to be recognised as ‘Day of the Battle for Truth’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Monday that May 10 will officially be recognised as the “Day of the Battle for Truth” to celebrate the monumental success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Sharif revealed that this day will be marked annually with nationwide enthusiasm and pride, emphasising national unity in the face of adversity.

“The unmatched professionalism and bravery of our armed forces have made us immensely proud,” Sharif declared.

He also revealed that May 16, 2025, will be designated as a “Day of Thanksgiving” to honour the “remarkable military triumphs achieved by the Pakistani Armed Forces.”

On this day, he added, citizens will offer special prayers, perform prostrations of thanks, and petition for the country’s continued progress and prosperity.

In a bold gesture, Sharif unveiled a special martyrs’ package for those who sacrificed their lives during the “Battle for Truth.” He said that the families of civilians who died in the battle will receive Rs10 million, with the injured getting between Rs1 million to Rs2 million in compensation.

The families of fallen military personnel will be provided with compensation ranging from Rs10 million to Rs18 million based on their rank.

In a move to provide long-term support, he added, the government will offer housing assistance ranging from Rs19 million to Rs42 million for the families of martyred soldiers.

To further assist, Sharif announced that full salaries, including allowances, will continue to be paid to the families of martyred armed forces personnel until their official retirement date.

The children of these martyrs will also benefit from free education up to graduation, and a generous Rs1 million marriage grant will be provided for the wedding of one daughter from each fallen soldier’s family.

In addition to monetary support, Sharif revealed that the injured military personnel will receive Rs2 million to Rs5 million based on the severity of their injuries.

The prime minister also vowed that the federal government would shoulder the costs for reconstructing homes and mosques destroyed in the Indian attacks, stating, “The care of martyrs’ children is the government’s responsibility, and we will not fail them.”

PM Sharif wrapped up the announcement by assuring that anyone who served on any front to defend Pakistan’s honour would be officially recognised and awarded at the national level.

