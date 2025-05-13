Entire nation has full confidence in armed forces: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the entire nation is proud of and has full confidence in its dignified armed forces. The Pakistan Armed Forces have raised the nation’s head high by giving a strong and befitting response to the enemy’s cowardly aggression.

He expressed these views while speaking at a Thanksgiving Ceremony organized by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company on the success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjar, Energy Secretary Mushtaq Soomro, STDC CEO Saleem Shaikh, Senior GM Technical Tariq Saeed, Chief Financial Officer Sajjad Junejo, and officials and employees of the Energy Department. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on this occasion.

Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to the commanders and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, saying that we salute the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have earned global recognition.

