JI asks govt not to give India any guarantee sans it quits aggression

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Monday, while slamming India said that unless Indian government refrains from aggressive actions, Pakistan should not provide any guarantees.

Talking to a delegation of Sikh community here, Naeem emphasised the importance of fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that India’s water aggression must be dealt with decisively and permanently.

He said that the Pakistani nation will not accept any compromise on the Kashmir issue and stressed that the dispute should be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The Sikh delegation expressed happiness over Pakistan’s recent strategic success and appreciated Jamaat-e-Islami’s firm stance. The delegates reiterated that the people of Pakistan, regardless of religious, sectarian, or linguistic differences, stand united in defence of the country. They also celebrated the success of Pakistan’s armed forces in countering Indian hostilities.

The JI chief stated that the entire nation has set aside political differences in the interest of national security and integrity, a positive sign that the government must take seriously. He urged the authorities to act responsibly and take immediate and meaningful steps to preserve this unity.

He said Pakistan had achieved a significant success against Indian aggression. He said that any international mediation on Kashmir must be aligned with UN resolutions. “The government must not fall for empty statements from world leaders, and should avoid any illusionary hopes while pursuing a principled and firm policy on Kashmir,” he added.

Calling Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan, he said the people of Kashmir must be granted their right to self-determination. He criticised the Indian media for its toxic and false propaganda and urged the Pakistani government to expose the true face of the Hindutva ideology. “The world should know that Modi’s extremist vision poses a serious threat to the peace of South Asia. Muslims and other minorities in India are unsafe and frequently targeted,” he said.

The chief stated that when a nation stands with honour and dignity, its economy can stabilise on its own. “We must not lose a won battle at the negotiation table,” he asserted.

