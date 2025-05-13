Dr Saad Z Usmani receives ‘The Giants of Cancer Care Award’

KARACHI: Saad Z Usmani a graduate of the Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, working with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre New York, USA, brings honors for Pakistan by becoming the first recipient of “The Giants of Cancer Care Award” given by OncLive, the leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals.

He receives this award for his work on Myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The recipients are mentioned as “extraordinary leaders not only advancing science but rewriting the future for patients and families affected by cancer” said Mike Hennessy Jr., President & CEO of MJ Life Sciences.

The Giants of Cancer Care program honors and celebrates the accomplishments of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have propelled the field and set the groundwork for future advancements. A selection committee of more than 115 esteemed oncologists choose honorees from a range of tumor types and specialized categories. The inductees have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical practice.

Dr Saad Z Usmani has to his credit a number of research papers published on the subject and a speaker in conferences and workshops, globally.

