LCCI holds rally to show solidarity with armed forces

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a passionate rally to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, especially in light of the recent developments where the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a historic and exemplary response to enemy aggression.

The rally was led by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad along wih Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry joining hands with thousands of patriotic traders from across the city.

The participants waved national flags, chanted powerful slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad”, creating an electrifying atmosphere of unity and patriotism.

Addressing the participants, Mian Abuzar Shad paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor, precision and professionalism. He said that the way our military has shattered the enemy’s arrogance and given a jaw-breaking response is nothing short of historic. It has restored national pride and boosted the morale of every Pakistani.

He further said that the business community not only values the sacrifices of the Armed Forces but also acknowledges their role in maintaining peace, stability, and national sovereignty. Today’s rally is a testament that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers, ready to support them in every possible way.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that our nation is proud of its Armed Forces, and today, every Pakistani feels more secure and confident. The entire business community supports our defenders of the motherland with full conviction. We are united like a rock.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that our Armed Forces have once again proven that Pakistan is not to be underestimated. Their timely and powerful response to Indian aggression has sent a clear message to the world. We salute their courage and professionalism.

Participants of the rally declared their resolve to protect and promote Pakistan’s national interest, economic independence, and territorial integrity. They said that peace and economic prosperity go hand in hand with a strong, respected and capable defense system.

The rally concluded with special prayers for the martyrs, for the continued success of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, and for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The Lahore Chamber’s initiative has once again expressed the unity of the nation and shown that the trader community remains a vital pillar of national strength and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry sand prominent business leader Muhammad Ali Mian has paid glowing tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the Pakistan Air Force, for delivering a historic and befitting response to Indian aggression.

In a statement, Muhammad Ali Mian said that the firm and resolute retaliation by Pakistan has become a proud chapter in history. He added that both the nation and the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand victorious, while the martyrs have achieved eternal glory. The entire nation salutes our valiant warriors and mujahideen and will forever remember the sacrifices made by our martyrs in the defense of the motherland.

Highlighting the precision and intensity of the recent military response, Muhammad Ali Mian said the decisive blow delivered by our courageous forces, especially the Air Force, has not only stunned India but has also established Pakistan’s military prowess on the global stage. The world has now realized that Pakistan possesses a highly professional, capable and brave military force that responds with action rather than mere rhetoric.

Muhammad Ali Mian expressed hope that, God willing, Kashmir would soon be freed from Indian occupation.

Former LCCI president expressed confidence that just as Pakistan has triumphed on the military front, similar historic victories will soon be achieved in the economic arena as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025