AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-13

LCCI holds rally to show solidarity with armed forces

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a passionate rally to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, especially in light of the recent developments where the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a historic and exemplary response to enemy aggression.

The rally was led by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad along wih Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry joining hands with thousands of patriotic traders from across the city.

The participants waved national flags, chanted powerful slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad”, creating an electrifying atmosphere of unity and patriotism.

Addressing the participants, Mian Abuzar Shad paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor, precision and professionalism. He said that the way our military has shattered the enemy’s arrogance and given a jaw-breaking response is nothing short of historic. It has restored national pride and boosted the morale of every Pakistani.

He further said that the business community not only values the sacrifices of the Armed Forces but also acknowledges their role in maintaining peace, stability, and national sovereignty. Today’s rally is a testament that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave soldiers, ready to support them in every possible way.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that our nation is proud of its Armed Forces, and today, every Pakistani feels more secure and confident. The entire business community supports our defenders of the motherland with full conviction. We are united like a rock.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that our Armed Forces have once again proven that Pakistan is not to be underestimated. Their timely and powerful response to Indian aggression has sent a clear message to the world. We salute their courage and professionalism.

Participants of the rally declared their resolve to protect and promote Pakistan’s national interest, economic independence, and territorial integrity. They said that peace and economic prosperity go hand in hand with a strong, respected and capable defense system.

The rally concluded with special prayers for the martyrs, for the continued success of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, and for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The Lahore Chamber’s initiative has once again expressed the unity of the nation and shown that the trader community remains a vital pillar of national strength and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry sand prominent business leader Muhammad Ali Mian has paid glowing tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the Pakistan Air Force, for delivering a historic and befitting response to Indian aggression.

In a statement, Muhammad Ali Mian said that the firm and resolute retaliation by Pakistan has become a proud chapter in history. He added that both the nation and the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand victorious, while the martyrs have achieved eternal glory. The entire nation salutes our valiant warriors and mujahideen and will forever remember the sacrifices made by our martyrs in the defense of the motherland.

Highlighting the precision and intensity of the recent military response, Muhammad Ali Mian said the decisive blow delivered by our courageous forces, especially the Air Force, has not only stunned India but has also established Pakistan’s military prowess on the global stage. The world has now realized that Pakistan possesses a highly professional, capable and brave military force that responds with action rather than mere rhetoric.

Muhammad Ali Mian expressed hope that, God willing, Kashmir would soon be freed from Indian occupation.

Former LCCI president expressed confidence that just as Pakistan has triumphed on the military front, similar historic victories will soon be achieved in the economic arena as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan LCCI Pakistan armed forces Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

LCCI holds rally to show solidarity with armed forces

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Read more stories