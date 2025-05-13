The IMF nod, and after

EDITORIAL: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) approval of USD 2.4 billion in financing for Pakistan underlines a key fact: despite enduring challenges, including political manoeuvres from neighbouring India, Pakistan’s economic reforms are beginning to bear fruit.

The USD 1 billion disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and USD 1.4 billion under the new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) signal not just an affirmation of Pakistan’s economic direction but also a crucial lifeline in a challenging economic environment. This approval marks an important milestone in Pakistan’s path to recovery, stemming from a series of fiscal reforms and measures to stabilise inflation and improve macroeconomic stability.

While the IMF’s backing may seem like a routine disbursement, it reflects something deeper: the IMF’s recognition of Pakistan’s serious efforts to restore economic health. Notably, the approval follows Pakistan’s sustained progress in reforming key sectors, including energy, taxation, and fiscal policy.

Despite the macroeconomic risks that persist, including geopolitical tensions and external uncertainties, Pakistan’s adherence to the IMF’s stringent conditions on budget implementation and energy pricing has enabled this financial support. These are not superficial measures; they point to a real attempt at transforming Pakistan’s structural weaknesses into pillars for long-term stability.

However, the IMF approval was not achieved without friction. India’s concerted efforts to undermine Pakistan’s economic recovery have been well-documented. Ahead of the IMF vote, India raised objections, questioning Pakistan’s eligibility for international financing based on alleged misuse of funds.

Such claims, however, were swiftly dismissed as politically motivated, and the IMF rightly focused on Pakistan’s demonstrated commitment to economic reform. India’s tactics serve as a reminder of the lengths to which some regional players will go to destabilise Pakistan’s economic future.

India’s objections were far from benign; they were aimed at leveraging international financial institutions as a means to create roadblocks in Pakistan’s recovery process. Yet, these tactics were ultimately ineffective.

The IMF’s decision, and its focus on Pakistan’s progress, is a stark repudiation of such attempts to politicise economic assistance. It reinforces the principle that international financial institutions are more concerned with economic fundamentals and reform agendas than political narratives designed to disrupt regional stability.

In truth, Pakistan’s progress — while far from perfect — has been substantial enough to secure the IMF’s nod. The approval of this financing does not signal the end of Pakistan’s economic difficulties, nor does it provide a blank cheque for complacency.

On the contrary, it underscores the need for continued structural reforms, particularly in the energy sector and the strengthening of fiscal discipline. Pakistan must now ensure that the funds provided under the RSF are used effectively, particularly to bolster climate resilience and mitigate external shocks.

At the same time, India’s attempts to derail this process should not be ignored. They reflect an ongoing trend of leveraging financial diplomacy as a political tool. While these attempts failed in this instance, the broader geopolitical context remains fraught with tension, and future efforts to disrupt Pakistan’s economic path cannot be ruled out.

Yet, the fact that these efforts were unsuccessful should give Pakistan a clear message: its economic trajectory is no longer solely in the hands of regional political players but is increasingly determined by its own reforms and commitments to international financial governance.

The IMF’s approval is an important step, but it also serves as a reminder of the broader challenges that lie ahead. For Pakistan, the key takeaway is that the success of its economic recovery rests on sustained, genuine reform. It cannot afford to rest on the laurels of a single approval but must continue to prove, through tangible outcomes, that it can maintain and build upon the stability it has achieved.

In the end, the lesson is clear: economic progress will always be subject to external challenges, but it is within Pakistan’s capacity to chart its own path forward, independent of political interference.

The IMF’s approval is not just an affirmation of what has been achieved but a challenge to keep pushing forward, ensuring that the reforms are deep enough to transform short-term stabilisation into lasting, sustainable growth.

