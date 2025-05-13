AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-13

Nikkei ends higher on US-China trade deal hopes

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Monday as indications of progress in US-China trade talks boosted hopes of a deal between the major economies.

The Nikkei closed 0.38% higher at 37,644.26, after trading in the negative territory during the session.

The broader Topix rose 0.31% to finish at 2,742.08, marking a 12-day winning streak, its longest since October 2017.

The Sino-US trade talks ended on a positive note on Sunday, with US officials touting a “deal” to reduce the US trade deficit, while Chinese officials said an “important consensus” was reached and agreed to launch another new economic dialogue forum.

“Investors bought stocks on optimism that the trade talks between the US and China made progress,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. “But gains were limited as they sold stocks on the rally. Both the Nikkei and Topix rose sharply, but those rallies were based just on expectations on the trade talk progress.”

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei ends higher on US-China trade deal hopes

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Read more stories