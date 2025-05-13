Markets Print 2025-05-13
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 12, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.97 11.47
2-Week 10.97 11.47
1-Month 10.99 11.49
3-Month 11.17 11.42
6-Month 11.19 11.44
9-Month 11.19 11.69
1-Year 11.18 11.68
==========================
Data source: SBP
