KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 12, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-2 Maritime Disc Gac 08-05-2025 Horizon Mogas Pakistan B-10/B-11 Barracuda Load Gearbulk 09-05-2025 Island Clinker Shipping B-11/B-12 Globe Load Bulk Shipping 07-05-2025 Trinco Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025 Agencies B-14/B-15 Global Disc Gac Pakistan 12-05-2025 Ambition General Cargo B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025 Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Load Rice N.S. shipping 22-04-2025 Sulaiman line Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S. shipping 16-04-2025 line Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice AL Faizan 22-04-2025 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Defne Load Project Shippin 08-05-2025 General Cargo B-24 Maki Load Rice Pak Liner 08-05-2025 Agencies B-25 Veniz 1 Load Rice Ocean World 08-05-2025 B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 10-05-2025 Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak B-28/B-29 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 09-05-2025 Dalian Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Tanja Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 08-05-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Barracuda 12-05-2025 Load Clinker Gearbulk Shipping Island X-Press 12-05-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Aqua 1 12-05-2025 L/26250 Hsfo - Mol Earnest 12-05-2025 D/L Container - Valence 12-05-2025 D/L Container - Msc Greenwich 12-05-2025 D/L Container - Leopard II 12-05-2025 L/55000 Clinker - Swan Lake 13-05-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil - Melbourne Bridge 13-05-2025 D/L Container - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Uafl Dubai 12-05-2025 Container Ship - Xin Lian Chang 12-05-2025 Container Ship - Ocean Tianchen 12-05-2025 General Cargo - Xin Fu Zhou 12-05-2025 Container Ship - Tanja 12-05-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Paolo Coal Trade to May 11th, 2025 Topic Shore ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine May 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025 Bean Seed ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Green-Wich Container MSC PAK May 12th, 2025 Bright Fuji Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine May 12th, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Tanja Container GAC May 12th, 2025 Beyond-2 Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do- Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Tania Container MSC PAK May 12th, 2025 Valence Container GAC May 13th,2025 SM Kaveri Container GAC -do- MSC Jaonna Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

