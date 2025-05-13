AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-13

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 12, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-2              Maritime       Disc           Gac                08-05-2025
                  Horizon        Mogas          Pakistan
B-10/B-11         Barracuda      Load           Gearbulk           09-05-2025
                  Island         Clinker        Shipping
B-11/B-12         Globe          Load           Bulk Shipping      07-05-2025
                  Trinco         Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Beyond 2       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      04-05-2025
                                                Agencies
B-14/B-15         Global         Disc           Gac Pakistan       12-05-2025
                  Ambition       General Cargo
B-17/B-16         East           Disc           Seatrade           02-04-2025
                  Ayutthaya      Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al             Load Rice      N.S. shipping      22-04-2025
                  Sulaiman                      line
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S. shipping      16-04-2025
                                                line
Nmb-1             Reza           Load Rice      AL Faizan          22-04-2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Defne          Load           Project Shippin    08-05-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-24              Maki           Load Rice      Pak Liner          08-05-2025
                                                Agencies
B-25              Veniz 1        Load Rice      Ocean World        08-05-2025
B-26/B-27         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    10-05-2025
                  Salween        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
B-28/B-29         Oocl           Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      09-05-2025
                  Dalian         Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Tanja          Dis/Load       Gac Pakistan       08-05-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Barracuda         12-05-2025     Load Clinker               Gearbulk Shipping
Island
X-Press           12-05-2025     Dis/Load                     X-Press Feeders
Salween                          Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Aqua 1            12-05-2025     L/26250 Hsfo                               -
Mol Earnest       12-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Valence           12-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Msc Greenwich     12-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Leopard II        12-05-2025     L/55000 Clinker                            -
Swan Lake         13-05-2025     D/70000 Crude Oil                          -
Melbourne
Bridge            13-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai        12-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Xin Lian Chang    12-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ocean
Tianchen          12-05-2025     General Cargo                              -
Xin Fu Zhou       12-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Tanja             12-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Paolo          Coal           Trade to       May 11th, 2025
                  Topic                         Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave Cielo     Gas oil        Trans Marine   May 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Chiristiana-P  Soya           Alpine         May 11th, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Green-Wich        Container      MSC PAK                       May 12th, 2025
Bright Fuji       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nave Cielo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                  May 12th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      GAC                           May 12th, 2025
Beyond-2          Cement         Crystal Sea Serv                        -do-
Corrina           Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Chinook-I         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Tania         Container      MSC PAK                       May 12th, 2025
Valence           Container      GAC                            May 13th,2025
SM Kaveri         Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Jaonna        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Türkiye envoy greets Pakistan PM Shehbaz

If a case is subjudice proviso of Sec 174 (1) of ITO will kick in: SC

Housing finance schemes: Govt ready to offer 100pc guarantees to banks: minister

Read more stories