KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 12, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-2 Maritime Disc Gac 08-05-2025
Horizon Mogas Pakistan
B-10/B-11 Barracuda Load Gearbulk 09-05-2025
Island Clinker Shipping
B-11/B-12 Globe Load Bulk Shipping 07-05-2025
Trinco Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Beyond 2 Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 04-05-2025
Agencies
B-14/B-15 Global Disc Gac Pakistan 12-05-2025
Ambition General Cargo
B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatrade 02-04-2025
Ayutthaya Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Load Rice N.S. shipping 22-04-2025
Sulaiman line
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S. shipping 16-04-2025
line
Nmb-1 Reza Load Rice AL Faizan 22-04-2025
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Defne Load Project Shippin 08-05-2025
General Cargo
B-24 Maki Load Rice Pak Liner 08-05-2025
Agencies
B-25 Veniz 1 Load Rice Ocean World 08-05-2025
B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 10-05-2025
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak
B-28/B-29 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 09-05-2025
Dalian Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Tanja Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 08-05-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Barracuda 12-05-2025 Load Clinker Gearbulk Shipping
Island
X-Press 12-05-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Aqua 1 12-05-2025 L/26250 Hsfo -
Mol Earnest 12-05-2025 D/L Container -
Valence 12-05-2025 D/L Container -
Msc Greenwich 12-05-2025 D/L Container -
Leopard II 12-05-2025 L/55000 Clinker -
Swan Lake 13-05-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil -
Melbourne
Bridge 13-05-2025 D/L Container -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai 12-05-2025 Container Ship -
Xin Lian Chang 12-05-2025 Container Ship -
Ocean
Tianchen 12-05-2025 General Cargo -
Xin Fu Zhou 12-05-2025 Container Ship -
Tanja 12-05-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Paolo Coal Trade to May 11th, 2025
Topic Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine May 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025
Bean Seed
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Green-Wich Container MSC PAK May 12th, 2025
Bright Fuji Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nave Cielo Gas oil Trans Marine May 12th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Tanja Container GAC May 12th, 2025
Beyond-2 Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do-
Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Tania Container MSC PAK May 12th, 2025
Valence Container GAC May 13th,2025
SM Kaveri Container GAC -do-
MSC Jaonna Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
