AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street stocks jump as US and China de-escalate trade war

AFP Published 12 May, 2025 07:19pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks surged early Monday after the United States and China sharply de-escalated their trade war that has weighed on the global growth outlook.

All three major US indices rallied on the announcement, which will drastically cut the tariffs enacted between the trading partners for 90 days as negotiations continue.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.5 percent at 42,263.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 2.5 percent to 5,801.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 3.3 percent to 18,518.36.

Wall Street Week Ahead: US stock market leadership eyed with crucial economic data on tap

President Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on Chinese imports of 145 percent, while Beijing hit back with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

Following weekend talks between top officials in Switzerland, the United States agreed to lower its tariffs on Chinese goods to 30 percent while China will reduce its own to 10 percent.

Investors “just want good news. They got good news,” said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

“If we were thinking very objectively, we would say, well, 30 percent is still quite high, and still quite inflationary,” Sosnick said. “But, again, it’s better than where we were before.”

Gains were fairly broad-based, but especially big winners included Amazon, up 7.0 percent; Lululemon Athletica, up 8.3 percent; Mattel, up 9.6 percent; and Nike, up 6.4 percent.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street stocks jump as US and China de-escalate trade war

KSE-100 surges over 10,000 points on India-Pakistan ceasefire, IMF approval

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes PKK’s dissolution as step toward regional peace

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Read more stories