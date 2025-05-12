AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.87%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.29%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (24.81%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (18.55%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.92 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.57%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (14.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (16.51%)
BR100 12,296 Increased By 1055.1 (9.39%)
BR30 35,259 Increased By 3125.1 (9.73%)
KSE100 116,767 Increased By 9592.7 (8.95%)
KSE30 35,708 Increased By 3060.3 (9.37%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa’s MTN Group reports 33% rise in Q1 core profit

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 12:19pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s MTN Group, on Monday, reported a 33% jump in first-quarter core profit due to strong service revenue growth, lower device cost of sales in its domestic market and a more stable macroeconomic environment.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33% on a constant-currency basis in the first quarter ended March 31, and reflects a 5.3 percentage point increase in margin to 44.1%, MTN said, without giving the value of EBITDA.

South Africa’s MTN Q1 service revenue down 18%

Group service revenue increased 10.4% overall in the quarter, or by 19.8% in constant currency.

That was buoyed by 40.4% growth in MTN Nigeria and 39.5% in MTN Ghana.

MTN South Africa continued to navigate competitive challenges, most notably in the prepaid segment, with service revenue up by 2.6%.

MTN Group

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s MTN Group reports 33% rise in Q1 core profit

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Read more stories