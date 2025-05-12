CM for full 100pc fund allocation for ADP schemes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the authorities concerned for allocation of 100 per cent funds for ongoing projects in Annual Development Program 2025-26.

He issued directions during consultative sessions with elected public representatives to prepare the development program for the new fiscal year at the divisional level.

The Chief Minister directed that 80% of the development funds for the next fiscal year will be allocated to ongoing projects; however, new projects based on urgent public needs will also be included in the development program.

"The new projects are being finalised in consultation with the relevant elected public representatives," he remarked.

He instructed the officials to prepare the feasibility studies and PC-1s for the new projects in a timely manner, emphasising that drinking water supply schemes in the southern districts should be given priority in the new development program.

Likewise, he directed that all tube well solarization projects be fully funded in the upcoming budget. He stressed that no district should be without a District Headquarter Hospital, and no tehsil should be without a Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. He asked improvement in service delivery in the existing hospitals.

He stated that in the next budget, Kohat Division will receive 100% of its royalty share, while special packages will be included in the development program for the tribes and areas in Kurram that have cooperated with the government in restoring peace.

