Punjab information minister hails PM, CM, chiefs of armed forces

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that victory over the enemy of Pakistan is a shining symbol of unity, sacrifice, and visionary leadership. She extended heartfelt tributes on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Armed Forces, and military leadership for once again making history in defence of national integrity, sovereignty, and security.

Azma Bokhari remarked that those who dreamed of having breakfast in Lahore were served a full-course meal in India by our Shaheens. The Pakistani military not only foiled the enemy’s strategy but also delivered a powerful global message. She emphasized that advanced fighter jets like the JF-17 Thunder are proof of Pakistan’s superiority and are a result of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s far-sighted vision, which played a pivotal role in making the country self-reliant in defence.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, she said that the same India which once threatened cross-border strikes is now on its knees. Pakistan has responded not with words, but with actions.

Congratulating the nation, the Information Minister said that this success is not only that of the military or the government but the outcome of national unity, sacrifice, and patriotism. Today, we stand proud as a nation, and the world has seen that Pakistan desires peace but will never compromise on its defence. With gratitude to Allah Almighty, Pakistan is celebrating a great victory.

She praised the exemplary unity and courage displayed by the military, leadership, and people in countering conspiracies against the country, saying it will be recorded in history in golden words. Azma Bokhari further reiterated that the JF-17 Thunder program was part of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision. It was his decisions that made Pakistan’s defence invincible, culminating in the nuclear tests that ensured the country’s true security.

She stressed that progress in Pakistan has always taken place during PML-N governments. The Information Minister also made it clear that peace between Pakistan and India is impossible without addressing the Kashmir issue. “We will present evidence at international forums on issues like the Indus Waters Treaty and terrorism,” she said.

She added that India lost 70% of its power due to cyber attacks, grounding its fighter jets. “The Modi government had to fall to its knees and request a ceasefire from Trump.”

She paid tribute to the Pakistani nation, the media, and social media users, saying that the public crushed the enemy’s designs with a strong spirit of patriotism.

In conclusion, she said, “We brush aside threats of war, but we accept victory with humility. Today is a triumph of national unity, sacrifice, and resilience.”

