Nespak team visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: A team of NESPAK visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to discuss the issues relating to the establishment of Expo Centre in Faisalabad.

They also participated in a special session of FCCI Standing Committee on Council of Textile and Expo. The meeting was chaired by Qaisar Shams Gucha Senior Vice President FCCI while it was participated by former President Mian Javed Iqbal, Convenor Standing Committee Engineer Bilal Jamil, Mian Naveed Gulzar, Mian Muhammad Latif and Muhammad Amir General Manager NESPAK and Structure Engineer Dilawar Khan.

