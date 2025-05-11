All set to hold ‘PrintPak Expo’ on Nov 13 in Lahore

LAHORE: The 14th PrintPak Exhibition and Conference, Pakistan’s largest and most prestigious platform for the printing, packaging and graphic arts industries is all set to be held from November 13 to 15, 2025, at the Expo Center Lahore.

The announcement was made during a high-profile Networking Session and Pre-Launch Ceremony organized at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), attended by leading industry professionals, trade bodies and business leaders.

The announcement was made by Chairman PrintPak, Saad Haleem in the presence of a large number of stakeholders from the printing and packaging sectors. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former Vice President Fahim ur Rehman Saigol, Chairman B2B Moazzam Rasheed, Chairman of Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI) Tariq Fazlee and Senior Vice Chairman Faraz Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

The participants of the event were informed that the printing and packaging industry is not only a vital component of the manufacturing value chain but also a gateway for promoting exports and attracting foreign investment. He said that PrintPak 2025 is expected to attract significant domestic and international participation, which will help boost industrial growth, introduce latest technologies and open new avenues for Pakistani businesses.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad stated that the Lahore Chamber has always played a vital role in facilitating trade and industry by supporting such initiatives that provide exposure, market linkages and growth opportunities. PrintPak 2025 is a significant step toward integrating our industry with global standards and innovation.

Chairman B2B Media Moazzam Rasheed gave an overview of the exhibition’s scale and potential. He mentioned that this year’s edition will feature more than 300 exhibitors, including leading manufacturers, technology providers and service companies from Pakistan, China, Germany, Turkey, UAE and other major markets. He said that the three-day exhibition will showcase the latest trends in offset printing, digital printing, flexible packaging, labelling, converting technologies, pre-press equipment, inks, paper and consumables.

“This exhibition is not just a product showcase; it is a comprehensive business development and networking platform that brings together industry experts, buyers, suppliers, investors, academics and policy makers,” Moazzam Rasheed noted. He also mentioned that B2B meetings, investment sessions and live product demonstrations will be held alongside the exhibition.

Chairman PrintPak, Saad Haleem, in his address, stressed the importance of industry collaboration and said that PrintPak has become a tradition of excellence in the region. He said that PrintPak 2025 will mark a new chapter of industrial progress and provide a much-needed boost to the print and packaging value chain.

They appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee, LCCI and B2B Media for successfully bringing together stakeholders and urged industry players to capitalize on the opportunity for knowledge sharing, product exposure and strategic alliances.

They further underlined that Pakistan’s printing and packaging sector, despite challenges, has shown capacity for modernization. With proper policy support and exposure through events like PrintPak, the industry can become a strong contributor to the national economy and exports.

They said that PrintPak 2025 would be a landmark event. A collective call was made to government institutions, academia, media and private sector entities to support this initiative for the sustainable development of Pakistan’s industrial base.

Now in its 14th edition, PrintPak is Pakistan’s flagship exhibition and conference for the printing, packaging and allied industries. Organized annually, the event brings together global and local participants to showcase the latest technologies, foster business partnerships and discuss challenges and future trends. The event also features seminars, workshops and expert panels on critical industry topics.

