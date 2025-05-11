70,000 volunteers complete civil defence training

LAHORE: As directed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, more than 70,000 volunteers across Punjab have completed Civil Defence training in 48 hours.

The CM noted, “Mock rescue and civil defense exercises are also underway in the province.” She was satisfied to know, “Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer is supervising community emergency preparedness and response training, along with a training programme of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 to better cope with any potential emergency situations in the province.

The CM was briefed, “Duration of Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Training has been fixed at 04 hours, where volunteers are being trained in emergency services and civil defense bomb disposal. Awareness is also being given about the responsibilities of citizens and social media in an emergency situation.”

She was also apprised, “During the training, they learned about rescue and use of medical kits in emergency situations, besides preparing them for an emergency situation. Volunteers are being trained in methods of controlling blood flow, fracture management and CPR.”

The Chief Minister was briefed further, “Triage drills, firefighting techniques and emergency individual drills are also being conducted in the Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Training.”

She was updated, “Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Training is also teaching emergency warning and siren procedures. Citizens can apply for “Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Training” through mobile app and web portal. They can also contact their nearest Rescue 1122 station for the purpose.”

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The aim of civil defense training is to enable people to deal with emergencies. Students and people of different schools of thought are also being given life-saving and emergency evacuation training across the province. Nation is always ready to deal with all kinds of situations.”

