Traders, others stage rally to express solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD: A large number of traders and citizens from various walks of life staged a protest rally in the federal capital on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces following an Indian air strike on Pakistani territory.

The rally, which began at F-9 Park and culminated at D-Chowk drew men and women carrying national flags, placards, and banners inscribed with slogans condemning Indian aggression and expressing unwavering support for the armed forces. Demonstrators chanted patriotic slogans, including “Long live Pakistan,” as they marched through the capital.

Speaking at a rally, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan, has extended his congratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan on what he called a “historic victory” in the war with India.

Chaudhry asserted that India failed in its war against Pakistan, claiming that its intelligence agency RAW, its Rafale fighter jets, and even Israeli support were all rendered ineffective. According to him, Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes were so powerful that they left the Indian military shocked, ultimately leading to a ceasefire under US mediation.

“Had India continued its aggression, with the strength of our courageous armed forces and 260 million Pakistanis, we would have raised the green crescent flag over Delhi,” Chaudhry stated.

He praised the unified stance of the Pakistani nation, saying that all political parties had set aside their differences to stand firmly with the Pakistan Army. He condemned India’s use of the Pahalgam incident as a pretext for launching attacks and lauded Pakistan’s swift and overwhelming response.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025