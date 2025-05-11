AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

India must honour treaties for meaningful dialogue: Bilawal

NNI Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: “If India continues to violate international agreements, how can there be any trust in future negotiations?” said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a sharp response following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, which came after the Pakistan Army’s ‘Bunyan Um Marsoos’ operation.

Bilawal’s remarks came in reaction to what he described as India’s deliberate breach of the Indus Waters Treaty. He warned that international treaties must be respected, and if India continues to disregard them, meaningful diplomacy would become impossible.

The PPP chairman praised the Pakistan Air Force for its role in the conflict, stating, “The Pakistan Air Force has made history by downing five Indian jets, including aircraft that had never been brought down before.”

He called the achievement a major milestone and a symbol of Pakistan’s growing military capabilities.

Bilawal Bhutto also saluted the Pakistan Army for its bravery and sacrifice, adding, “Our armed forces can give a crushing response, and they have proven it once again.” He revealed that Pakistan waited for three days before launching a measured retaliatory strike. “After our response, India was ready for talks within 24 hours,” he claimed.

He congratulated the people of Pakistan for their resilience. “The nation stood firm against Indian aggression, i salute them all,” he said. He also stated that over 100 Indian drone attacks were successfully countered by Pakistan.

Speaking on the moral implications of India’s military actions, Bilawal Bhutto condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children.

“India did not name a single terrorist. They even labelled a funeral prayer leader a terrorist that’s how blind their Islamophobia has become,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded by calling the ceasefire a victory for Pakistan and its people, expressing hope that the renewed talks would lead to lasting peace and prosperity for both countries.

India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said. He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”.

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.

Bunyan Um Marsoos is an Arabic verse from the Quran, the holy book of Muslims.

The operation’s name—meaning “a structure firmly joined together”—draws inspiration from Surah Al-Saff (61-4), which praises those who fight in Allah’s cause as a solid, fortified structure.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Army Pakistan Air Force Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

India must honour treaties for meaningful dialogue: Bilawal

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories