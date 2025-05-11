CM Murad hails Pak-India ceasefire

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, describing it as “a victory for peace and a triumph for all who desire stability in the region.”

He stated that the announcement has been met with widespread approval in Pakistan.

“This ceasefire represents a significant step towards de-escalation and creates an opportunity for both nations to prioritise dialogue,” the CM said.

He further urged India to pursue peaceful resolutions to all outstanding disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through sustained dialogue and negotiations.