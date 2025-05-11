Major world powers briefed about India’s belligerence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday briefed major world powers about India’s aggressive and hegemonic designs, which it said compelled Pakistan to take defensive action against New Delhi in accordance with the right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

Before and following the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistani political and military leadership held crucial telephone conversations with the leaders of the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The flurry of diplomatic engagements aimed to present Pakistan’s perspective on the escalating tensions and seek international support.

The discussions underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace while emphasising the need to address India’s sinister ambitions, which Islamabad views as a threat to regional stability.

The ceasefire, agreed upon after intense diplomatic efforts, has temporarily eased hostilities, but Pakistan continues to urge the global community to take note of India’s destabilising actions.

According to Foreign Office and US State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a crucial phone call with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir earlier Saturday following Pakistan’s early morning attacks on 26 different military bases and installations in retaliation of India’s aggression on Pakistani airbases.

US Secretary of State urged both sides to seek de-escalation and offering US assistance in initiating constructive dialogue to prevent further conflict.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also received telephone call from Secretary Rubio.

Ishaq Dar briefed him on Islamabad’s position and recent developments.

In addition, Senator Dar also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The Saudi FM expressed condolences over civilian casualties and appreciated Pakistan’s “measured and restrained response” to the Indian attacks.

Ishaq Dar held telephone contact with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.

During the conversation, the DPM/FM briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in the wake of last night’s Indian aggression and Pakistan’s carefully calibrated response.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances. He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of close communication and agreed to maintain ongoing coordination in the days ahead.

The Deputy PM, also received a call from the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al Jubeir, who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

Adil Al Juber paid an urgent visit to Islamabad on Friday afternoon to woo Pakistan for de-escalation with India.

DPM appreciated Saudi Arabia’s positive and constructive role in promoting peace and security in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar early spoke with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The DPM/FM apprised him of the current situation in the region following Saturday’s night Indian aggression and Pakistan’s subsequent response.

The Turkish FM lauded Pakistan’s measured and restrained response. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar, spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM/FM lauded UAE’s constructive diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025