Pakistan Navy monitoring Indian naval movements amid rising tensions

In response to the story published in the Telegraph, Pakistan Navy late on Friday said the movements of Indian Aircraft Carrier and Ships were being monitored constantly.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Navy, the story was the continuity of the failed Indian propaganda of last night regarding attack on Karachi Port.

The ranges of missiles given in the story were also misleading, it added.

Pakistan Navy is fully prepared, its assets are deployed in assigned areas of responsibility and fully poised to respond in case of any misadventure, it said.

The deployement is understandable given the situation.

However, with present capability it is not likely to have a meaningful impact. Rather, it would present a lucrative target, the statement said.