KP to allocate 100pc funds for near completion projects

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned officials to allocate 100% funds in the next budget for projects nearing completion, adding that the timely completion of ongoing projects would be the top priority in the upcoming budget.

He was presiding over a consultative meeting with the elected public representatives regarding finalization of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Kohat Division in the upcoming fiscal year here on Friday. Besides, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from all five districts of Kohat Division, Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance and senior officials from the Planning & Development Department, the officials of divisional administration also participated in the consultative session.

The progress on ongoing development projects in Kohat Division and the status of fund allocation were reviewed in the meeting. Relevant officials, on this occasion, gave sector-wise briefings on the progress of ongoing development projects in Kohat division.

Furthermore, the meeting was briefed in detail about the proposed projects to be included in the next Annual Development Programme.

The chief minister stated that 80% of the development funds for the next fiscal year will be allocated to ongoing projects; however, new projects based on urgent public needs will also be included in the development program.

"The new projects are being finalized in consultation with the relevant elected public representatives," he remarked. He instructed the officials to prepare the feasibility studies and PC-1s for the new projects in a timely manner, emphasizing that drinking water supply schemes in the southern districts should be given priority in the new development program. Likewise, he directed that all tube well solarization projects be fully funded in the upcoming budget.

Ali Amin Gandapur urged upon the elected representatives to submit timely proposals for the establishment of schools and colleges in rented buildings in their respective constituencies and to pay special attention to healthcare projects in remote areas. He stressed that no district should be without a District Headquarter Hospital, and no tehsil should be without a Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Moreover, he directed improvement in service delivery in the existing hospitals. The meeting also discussed matters related to the use of royalty funds for the oil and gas-producing districts of Kohat Division.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that in the next budget, Kohat Division will receive 100% of its royalty share, while special packages will be included in the development programme for the tribes and areas in Kurram that have cooperated with the government in restoring peace.

