Gandapur moves IHC for IK’s parole

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Friday, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of Imran Khan on parole for promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Gandapur moved the court through his lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa and Shah Faisal, advocate general (AG) KP and cited the Federation through Secretary Interior, Home Department Punjab, superintendent Adiala Jail and Parole Committee Punjab as respondents.

He submitted that National Emergency in Pakistan faces unprovoked aggression from the Modi-led Indian government, threatening national security, and different drone attacks on different cities of Pakistan, which has endangered the life of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

The petitioner mentioned that Narendra Modi views Imran as India’s biggest enemy, because he is capable of leading a united Pakistan to heights of glory and therefore, this fact is also enough to see that Modi would also eye Central Jail Adiala as a potential target to take out Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in further disarray.

He maintained, “Khan’s release is critical to foster national unity, engage his millions of supporters in Pakistan and the global diaspora, and amplify Pakistan’s stance against Indian aggression on the world stage.”

Gandapur contended that Imran’s prolonged detention endangers his health, and he has maintained exemplary conduct, with no recorded prison rule violations.

He stated Imran’s detention in frivolous cases denies him equal protection of the law, justifying parole to restore his rights which clearly shows the violation of Article 4 (Right to Enjoy Protection of Law).

It added that selective prosecution of Imran, as a political leader, violates equality, warranting judicial intervention via parole as if the same is not allowed it would amount to discrimination under Article 25 (Equality Before Law).

