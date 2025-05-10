AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Gandapur moves IHC for IK’s parole

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Friday, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of Imran Khan on parole for promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Gandapur moved the court through his lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa and Shah Faisal, advocate general (AG) KP and cited the Federation through Secretary Interior, Home Department Punjab, superintendent Adiala Jail and Parole Committee Punjab as respondents.

He submitted that National Emergency in Pakistan faces unprovoked aggression from the Modi-led Indian government, threatening national security, and different drone attacks on different cities of Pakistan, which has endangered the life of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

The petitioner mentioned that Narendra Modi views Imran as India’s biggest enemy, because he is capable of leading a united Pakistan to heights of glory and therefore, this fact is also enough to see that Modi would also eye Central Jail Adiala as a potential target to take out Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in further disarray.

He maintained, “Khan’s release is critical to foster national unity, engage his millions of supporters in Pakistan and the global diaspora, and amplify Pakistan’s stance against Indian aggression on the world stage.”

Gandapur contended that Imran’s prolonged detention endangers his health, and he has maintained exemplary conduct, with no recorded prison rule violations.

He stated Imran’s detention in frivolous cases denies him equal protection of the law, justifying parole to restore his rights which clearly shows the violation of Article 4 (Right to Enjoy Protection of Law).

It added that selective prosecution of Imran, as a political leader, violates equality, warranting judicial intervention via parole as if the same is not allowed it would amount to discrimination under Article 25 (Equality Before Law).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court Ali Amin Gandapur Imran Khan KP CM Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Gandapur moves IHC for IK’s parole

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories