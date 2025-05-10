Rallies held against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Activists and supporters of different political and religious parties on Friday staged protest rallies to express their solidarity with the Pakistan Army following an Indian air strike in Pakistani territory.

The workers of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) staged a demonstration, and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a rally at Aabpara. However, people from different walks of life took to the streets against India’s aggression.

Protesters chanted slogans against India and in favour of the armed forces and the country, including “Long live Pakistan” and “Our Country, Our Duty”.

The participants of the rallies carried national flags also holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans denouncing Indian aggression and affirming national unity.

The protest also saw a large participation of students, traders and people from all walks of life. They strongly denounced the cowardly midnight attacks by Indian forces on innocent civilians, calling them intolerable.

Protesters strongly criticised the aggressive policies of the Indian government, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They raised slogans denouncing India’s actions and reaffirmed their support for Pakistan’s brave armed forces. The rally also included prayers for national security and stability.

The protesters called on the international community to take notice of India’s acts of aggression and urged greater attention to the situation. They emphasised their readiness to sacrifice their lives for the security of Pakistan and its sovereignty. They said that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers. The public has complete trust in the capabilities and resolve of our armed forces, they said.

Speaking at a rally, Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan, reiterated that while Pakistan desires peace and has no interest in aggression, but any hostile move by India will be met with a crushing response. He stated that if war is imposed on Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces will not fight alone. “All 250 million Pakistanis will stand shoulder to shoulder with our military,” he declared.

Chaudhry criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian media, saying they are rattled and confused. He went on to say, “If war breaks out, we will not only defend our homeland but also liberate Kashmir and make it part of Pakistan.”

He predicted that war would lead to the disintegration of India. “India will break into pieces. We will be victorious in this war, and we will raise the green crescent flag over Delhi”, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025