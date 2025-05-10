AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Punjab CM pays tribute to valour, skills of PAF

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force on the social networking website ‘X’.

The CM said, “Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as being the custodian of our dear homeland’s airspace have brought Pakistan a glorious victory in the skies by showing their exemplary skills, excellent strategy and unparalleled courage.”

Maryam highlighted, “The performance of Pakistan Air Force has set the highest standards of excellence in the field of air warfare.”

She congratulated and paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for manifesting heroic defense of Pakistan. We salute the audacity and professional expertise of PAF. Pakistan Zindabad! (May Pakistan Live Long).

