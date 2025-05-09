AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Ukraine says it has uncovered Hungarian spy network

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 04:30pm

KYIV/BUDAPEST: Ukraine’s SBU security agency said on Friday it had uncovered a spy network being run by the Hungarian state to obtain intelligence about Ukraine’s defences.

Asked about the announcement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference in Budapest that he regarded it as Ukrainian “propaganda” that should be treated with caution.

The SBU said in a statement it had detained two suspected agents who, it said, were being run by Hungarian military intelligence.

It was the first time in Ukraine’s history that a Hungarian spy network had been found to be working against Kyiv’s interests, it said.

Hungary is part of the European Union and NATO, two blocs with which Kyiv is closely allied in Russia’s war in Ukraine, but relations between Kyiv and Budapest have often been fraught.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been skeptical about Western military aid for Ukraine. He has also maintained relations with Vladimir Putin, putting him at odds with most other EU leaders, who have sought to isolate the Russian president since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The SBU said the two suspects were former members of Ukraine’s military, were in custody and had been given notice they were under suspicion of committing state treason.

Ukraine says Russia attacking its troops, despite ceasefire

It said they were recruited by a handler in Hungarian military intelligence, and given cash and special equipment for secret communication.

The SBU said the alleged agents were tasked with passing on to their handler details about Ukraine’s air defence batteries, and other military capabilities in the Transcarpathia region of southern Ukraine.

Ukraine is home to around 150,000 ethnic Hungarians, most of them in the Transcarpathia region. Orban’s government and Kyiv have clashed over the community’s language rights.

Szijjarto accused Ukraine of often using anti-Hungarian propaganda that proved unfounded.

“Therefore, I would ask everyone to exercise caution with regard to all such reports appearing in Ukrainian propaganda,” he said. “If we receive any details or official information, then we will be able to deal with this. Until then, I must classify this as propaganda that must be handled with caution.”

