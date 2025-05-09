AIRLINK 130.28 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.37%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.85%)
CPHL 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.5%)
FCCL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
FFL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.06%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
MLCF 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.69%)
OGDC 181.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.9%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.01%)
PAEL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.82%)
POWER 13.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.21%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.45%)
PTC 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.81%)
SEARL 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.25%)
SSGC 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.48%)
SYM 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.12%)
TELE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
TPLP 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
TRG 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.56%)
BR100 11,011 Increased By 154.7 (1.43%)
BR30 30,881 Increased By 147.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 105,402 Increased By 1874.8 (1.81%)
KSE30 32,046 Increased By 568 (1.8%)
Markets

Oil prices little changed ahead of Sino-US trade meeting

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 08:03am

Oil prices were little changed early on Friday after rising more than 3% in the previous session, as trade tension between top oil consumers U.S. and China showed signs of easing and Britain announced a “breakthrough” trade deal with the United States.

Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.91 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $59.98 a barrel as at 0121 GMT. On Thursday, Brent settled up 2.8% at $1.72 and WTI rose 3.2% to $1.84.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet China’s top economic official Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland on May 10 to work toward resolving trade disputes that have threatened growth in the consumption of crude oil.

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Britain had agreed to lower tariffs on U.S. imports to 1.8% from 5.1%.

The U.S. cut duties on British cars but left a 10% tariff on most other goods.

Oil climbs 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - or OPEC+ - plan to increase output which could keep pressure on oil prices.

A Reuters survey found OPEC oil output edged lower in April as production declines in Libya, Venezuela and Iraq outweighed a scheduled increase in output.

Tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran could restrict supply and push prices higher. Sanctions on two small Chinese refiners for buying Iranian oil made it difficult for them to receive crude and led them to sell their product under alternative names, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

