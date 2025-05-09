Dar, EU official discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone call with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President (HR/VP) of the Commission, Kaja Kallas at the latter’s initiative.

The two leaders earlier spoke on the regional situation on 2nd May 2025.

Dar apprised Kallason the grave regional situation.

He strongly condemned India’s blatant act of war, which violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and jeopardised regional peace and stability. While emphasising that the Indian actions were carried out in violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the norms governing the inter-state relations.

Dar rejected the baseless Indian claims of targeting terrorist infrastructure. He reiterated that there was no credible evidence linking Pakistan with the Pahalgam attack.

Kallas expressed condolences for the loss of civilian lives. She reiterated that both sides must act with full restraint and move towards dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Dar held a telephone call with the Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani, to discuss the current regional developments.

Dar briefed his Italian counterpart on India’s blatant act of aggression and violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty through the use of standoff weapons, targeting civilian populations across the international border. He strongly condemned India’s cowardly attacks, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians, including women and children.

Dar described India’s actions as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law, which have jeopardised regional peace and security and brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.

Foreign Minister Tajani expressed his deepest sympathies for the loss of lives in Pakistan. He emphasised the urgent need to return to dialogue in order to de-escalate the increasingly tense situation in the region. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

