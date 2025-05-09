Marmalade-making unit sealed

LAHORE: The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a marmalade production unit on Thursday during a crackdown launched against unhygienic food units. A large quantity of prohibited and expired items was discarded confiscated during this raid.

According to DG PFA Asim Javed, production area was found infested with insects and cockroaches. Non-food-grade blue drums and prohibited colours were being used in food preparation. Essential records, employee medicals and label registration documents were missing. DG Asim Javed stated that production and expiry dates were not mentioned on products. Rusted fridges, open drains and stagnant water were also observed in unit.

