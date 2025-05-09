AIRLINK 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (2.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Jannat Abuzar appointed Advisor to FTO

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:58am

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has taken a progressive step toward digital reform by appointing Jannat Abuzar as Advisor on Digitization.

A foreign-qualified professional with a strong background in digital governance and innovation, Jannat Abuzar is expected to play a pivotal role in modernizing the operations of the FTO office.

Her appointment comes at a time when digital transformation has become central to improving public service delivery in Pakistan. With a global academic record and hands-on experience in technology-led policy implementation, Jannat Abuzar brings a fresh vision to the institution.

As Advisor, her responsibilities will include the formulation and implementation of strategies aimed at digitalizing complaint-handling mechanisms, improving transparency, reducing response time and enhancing the overall efficiency of FTO’s services. She is also expected to advise on the development of user-friendly platforms and the integration of data analytics in performance monitoring.

Jannat Abuzar said that it’s an honour to serve in this capacity. Her goal is to help build a smarter, faster and more inclusive tax redressal system using modern digital tools. A citizen-centric approach, rooted in innovation and accountability, will be at the core of all reforms.

Officials at the FTO Secretariat expressed confidence that this strategic addition to their team will accelerate the institution’s digital journey. They stressed that digitalization is not only essential for taxpayer convenience but also for building trust and credibility in tax grievance mechanisms.

Jannat Abuzar also plans to initiate collaborations with IT experts and institutions to create a sustainable digital ecosystem within the FTO. Training programmes, internal capacity-building and automation of case handling will be among her key focus areas.

The appointment has been widely welcomed by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, tax professionals, digital policy experts and business circles, who see it as a forward-thinking move to strengthen taxpayer facilitation and align with global best practices.

