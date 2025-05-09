JI chief praises armed forces for their response

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that armed forces have given a proper response to Indian aggression by destroying its five fighter jets yet it is still insufficient as the Pakistani nation expects a retaliation that will serve as a historic lesson for generations of the enemy and deter the extremist RSS-led Indian government from future transgressions.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday, he announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will observe a nationwide Youm-e-Azm (Day of Resolve) on Friday. He said the day will be marked by a unified tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, alongside a collective national demand for avenging the martyrs of recent Indian attacks.

“The entire nation stands united today. The government must urgently convene an all-parties conference,” he stressed, adding that ministers should refrain from acting like defence analysts and issuing public statements on the matter. Instead, he urged them to focus on their core responsibilities — managing the media front and leading diplomatic efforts to expose India’s terrorism on the global stage.

While condemning the Indian strikes, the JI chief offered condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of their ranks. He emphasized that responding to aggression is Pakistan’s sovereign right and that the nation is awaiting a decisive move. “The nation also expects the leader of the ruling party, Nawaz Sharif, to speak out against Indian aggression,” he added.

Rehman also criticized the reluctance of political leaders to condemn the U.S. for its unwavering support of Israel, calling it a matter of deep concern. Responding to a question regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict on military trials, he said he would refrain from making divisive remarks under the current circumstances, but emphasized that political prisoners should be released rather than further persecuted.

He further called on the state to urgently address the grievances of the people of Balochistan and accelerate efforts to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed the need for a fair and timely resolution of disputes among provinces over resource control and water distribution.

“This is a rare moment in our history the entire nation has set aside political differences to confront Indian aggression with unity. It is the government’s foremost responsibility to preserve this national consensus through timely and effective measures,” he said.

The JI emir also demanded that the nation be informed about the country’s defense strategy and how Pakistan intends to respond to India. “The world — including every child in India — should be made aware through the media that the same BJP government responsible for the Gujarat massacre and the oppression of Muslims and other minorities is now fanning the flames of war. It staged a false flag operation in Occupied Kashmir and used disinformation to justify a border violation,” he stated.

On international affairs, Rehman welcomed the rejection by six European Union countries of the U.S.-Israeli agenda regarding Gaza. He reiterated that highlighting the plight of Palestinians is a religious duty and warned that India and Israel are aligned in their efforts — including attempts to divert global attention from Gaza.

Lastly, he raised concerns over the disruption of Hajj for 66,000 pilgrims due to refund issues. He urged the Pakistani government to engage with Saudi authorities to resolve the matter and ensure that affected pilgrims are able to perform their religious obligations.

