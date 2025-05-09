AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
Markets Print 2025-05-09

Asia rice: India rates slide to near 2-year low on weak rupee, lower demand

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

BENGALURU, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Indian rice export prices dropped to a near two-year low this week, weighed down by weaker demand and depreciation in the rupee, while Thai rates rose to a more than two-month peak.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $384-$391 per metric ton, down from the last week’s $390-$397. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $378 to $385 per ton this week.

“This week rupee again started losing against the dollar, which helped traders to lower export prices.

Demand is still weak from African buyers,” said a Kolkata-based exporter. Global rice prices, which have tumbled to multi-year lows, are unlikely to fall further, but bulging Indian stockpiles and a bumper Asian crop will cap any rebound this year, industry executives say.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice rose to $420 per ton from $410 quoted in the last two weeks due to baht appreciation, but demand was still quiet, according to traders.

There have been no big purchases yet, but the conflict between India and Pakistan could affect supply, said a Bangkok-based trader. Supply in Thailand is expected to be good this year because of favourable water levels, the trader said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $398 per ton on Thursday, slightly up from $395 two weeks ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association. Vietnamese markets were closed last week for national holidays. “The government’s move to buy rice for stockpiling has supported prices a bit, but generally, demand remains weak and so is trading activity,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. Government data released earlier this week showed Vietnam’s rice exports in the first four months of this year rose 8.4% from a year earlier to 3.43 million metric tons.

