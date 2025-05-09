Markets Print 2025-05-09
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 08, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.96 11.46
2-Week 10.96 11.46
1-Month 10.99 11.49
3-Month 11.16 11.41
6-Month 11.17 11.42
9-Month 11.18 11.68
1-Year 11.16 11.66
Data source: SBP
