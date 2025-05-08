Indian envoy summoned

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Wednesday, to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed. The spokesperson said in a statement that Indian Charge d’Affaires has been handed over protest demarche and was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations.

Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct, FO statement reads, adding, the Indian side was warned that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability. Regarding late Tuesday night New Delhi’s aggression, FO spokesperson said that in an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic.

“We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations,” he remarked.

In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardising regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict. The situation continues to evolve. Foreign Office has however made it clear that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law. The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025