AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Indian envoy summoned

Naveed Siddiqui Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Wednesday, to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed. The spokesperson said in a statement that Indian Charge d’Affaires has been handed over protest demarche and was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations.

Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct, FO statement reads, adding, the Indian side was warned that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability. Regarding late Tuesday night New Delhi’s aggression, FO spokesperson said that in an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic.

“We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations,” he remarked.

In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardising regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict. The situation continues to evolve. Foreign Office has however made it clear that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law. The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoFA Indo Pak tensions Indian envoy Indian Chargé d’Affaires

Comments

200 characters

Indian envoy summoned

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories