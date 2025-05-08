Funeral prayers of martyrs held

BAHAWALPUR: Funeral prayers for the victims of a recent attack by Indian forces were held in Bahawalpur, drawing a large number of mourners including family members and residents of the area.

According to local sources, the assault targeted Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur, resulting in the deaths of several unarmed civilians. Authorities have condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act that claimed the lives of peaceful worshippers.

Earlier, official funeral prayers were conducted at the stadium under government arrangements, attended by local officials and community leaders and large number of citizens.