Dar talks to OIC SG

Published May 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar Wednesday spoke with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

He apprised the SG of the grave regional situation arising from India’s recent unlawful strikes. He emphasised that this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty amounts to a blatant act of war, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians and posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The DPM/ FM urged the SG to continue efforts for the protection of the rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK in view of the alarming rise in Islamophobia, hate-motivated violence, and targeted attacks against them in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The SG extended heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He reiterated the OIC’s support for Pakistan as a founding member and reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people, emphasising the need for a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

