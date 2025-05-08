LCCI expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday organized a grand solidarity walk to express unwavering support for the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and to strongly condemn the unprovoked Indian aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The walk, led by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Executive Committee Members and business community. Holding national flags and chanting slogans in support of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, the participants marched to show unity and resolve.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces of Pakistan, who are the guardians of our borders and defenders of national pride.

He said that any aggression or violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with a strong and united response from all segments of society, including the business community.

