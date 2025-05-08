Emergency declared: Punjab CM says India to get ‘befitting’ reply for attacking Pakistan, AJK

LAHORE: Slamming the cowardly Indian aggression, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the entire nation will unite and combat the cowardly Indian attack. The enemy will be given a befitting reply as it had earlier been given on May 28, 1998, she said.

By the Grace of Allah Almighty, our armed forces will once again become victorious in fighting against its enemy, she said, adding: “Every citizen of Pakistan will also attain success in fighting against its enemy.”

The chief minister has declared a state of emergency in the entire province. She has also summoned officers and staff of all other institutions including Civil Defense. She directed all security institutions including Punjab Police to remain on high alert. She has cancelled leaves of the doctors and medical staff of all hospitals in Punjab and directed all staff members to resume their duties immediately. She has also directed district administration across Punjab to remain on high alert.

The CM also strongly condemned Indian aggression in Bahawalpur and said, “The Indian army started the cowardly aggression and we will put it to a logical end. We want peace, but with dignity and honour. If war is imposed on us, the security forces and the entire nation will give a befitting reply to its enemy.”

The chief minister directed Rescue 1122, district administration, hospitals, and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert. She urged the citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

She called upon the citizens to strictly adhere to the instructions of Civil Defence. She appealed to the citizens not to lend an ear to rumors and obtain information only from official news sources.

She directed all stakeholders to immediately report news of any injured or affected person to the nearest hospital or rescue institution.

Moreover, the CM paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Air Force for downing 05 Indian warplanes and said, “India’s pride, arrogance and false propaganda has been reduced to ashes. The Pakistan Air Force has made it clear to the entire world that Pakistan wants peace, but will not compromise on its defense under any circumstance.”

She highlighted, “It is not just defense of Pakistan and its Armed Forces by combating its enemy’s coward aggression has written history with golden words. Pakistan has given a strong message across the globe that those who test its military might will always regret. The whole nation is proud of its security forces, we salute our brave soldiers and pilots.”

